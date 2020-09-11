Wood
Jonathan Henry Wood, Jr., 58, of Chattanooga, TN, unexpectantly passed away August 31st, 2020 peacefully at home.
Born March 14th, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL to Jonathan H Wood, M.D., and Betty Dorscheid Wood, Jonathan graduated from the Broach School in 1981, then served in the United States Marine Corps. He married Jane Harnack Ritter-Wood in 2005. Jonathan worked as a small business owner and later enjoyed traveling the country as a long-distance driver and instructor. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Betty (Betsy) Wright Wood and Constance (Connie) Wood Berckes, and his wife.
Jonathan is survived by a daughter, Hodson Dorscheid Wood, sister, Susan Franklin Wood (Richard Payne), nieces, a nephew and many dearly loved cousins.
Jonathan was generous, kind to all, and always ready with a smile and a joke. His ability to make friends was legendary. His Christian beliefs led him to volunteer with prison inmates in Florida. Jonathan also overcame many battles, surviving cancer as a young man and a paralyzing accident in 2017. His determination and success in walking again inspires us all.
A Celebration of his life is planned for March 13, 2021, in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chattanooga Area Food Bank, where he was a donor (2009 Curtain Pole Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37406) or Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation, whose skill helped him walk again (1 Siskin Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37403).
Arrangements are by the Cremation Center of Chattanooga 1345 Hickory Valley Rd. (423) 362-5999.
