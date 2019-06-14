Resources More Obituaries for Jose Isern-PiÑEro Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jose Isern-PiÑEro

Jose Isern-Piñero, 88, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jose was born January 20th, 1931 to Jose Isern Ramirez and Clara Piñero Garcia in Caguas, Puerto Rico, where he graduated from Notre Dame High School. Jose managed his own TV and Radio parts business "Casa Pepin" in Caguas, Puerto Rico for over 2 decades. He had a successful career with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard and retired as Major after 23 years of service and holding multiple positions including Inspector General. After relocating to Jacksonville, Florida, Jose worked as a Car Division Manager at Navieras de Puerto Rico in Jacksonville, Florida until his retirement in 1999. Jose had a great love and appreciation for music, baseball, Puerto Rico, scratch-offs and the company of his family and friends. He touched many lives and cherished his family above all else. He was greatly loved and appreciated.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Nora Vega Rivera, son Jose Isern (Kathy); daughter Clara McMahon (Bob); granddaughter Maureen Isern; grandsons David Isern (Nicole), Andres Abreu (Sheryl), and Robert McMahon, Jr.; great-grandchildren Kanye, Evelyn Marie, Isaac, Kaydon, Vincent, Eva, and Elias; brothers Francisco Isern and Jaime Isern (Vivian); and sister Lourdes Isern Pierluisi; as well as many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carmen Isern.

Jose's memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Woods in Julington Creek GATHERING CENTER, 25 State Road 13, St. John's, FL 32259. A gathering to celebrate Jose's life will be held following the memorial service. In honor of Jose, please wear casual attire, no suits or ties, please.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Jose's name be made to the Mayo Clinic in Florida Neuroscience Research or the .

A special thank you to the staff at the Westminster Woods in Julington Creek Health Center and Assisted Living Facility for the compassionate care provided to Jose during his residency. Also, a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida for their loving care to our father during the last few days of his life.

