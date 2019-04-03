|
TODD
Joseph "Joe" A. Todd, Jr. age 75, passed away March 31, 2019. Joe was a native of Waycross, GA and worked with Carpenters Local 627 and retired from the Clay County Public Works Department.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jo Todd, a son, Joseph "Joey" Todd (Cindy), daughters, Karen Davis (Kelly) and Sharon Todd (Mike Kreitzer), his sisters, Julia "Judy" Drawbond and Carol O'Steen (Kirby), Uncle Gene Barrow (Dale), 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00am in Kingsley Lake Baptist Church, Starke, FL followed by interment in Kingsley Lake Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 3, 2019