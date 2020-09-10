Lerner
Joseph Aaron Lerner passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born on January 21, 1925, in Philadelphia, PA. He was predeceased in life by his parents Nathan and Minnie Lerner, and his brothers Harry, Manny, and Tommy Lerner.
Joe attended Drexel Institute of Technology in Philadelphia, PA, and soon after joined the Navy where he worked on submarines as an electronics technician. He was stationed at Midway during World War II, and after the war moved to Jacksonville, FL. He then established Wood Creations designing cabinetry and fine furniture for over 40 years. His furniture and exquisite designs were coveted by discerning home and business owners.
He is survived by his daughters Jan Beaudreau and Barbara Deal, and his son, Don Lerner (Karen). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Seth and Shea Beaudreau, Alec, Nicole, and Aleia Lerner, and great-grandchildren Braden (Laina) and Zane Beaudreau.
Donations may be made to an animal rescue shelter.
Joe will be remembered for his kindness, compassionate nature, and his gentle spirit. 'Time to shine on', Dad!
