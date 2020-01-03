|
|
Bracewell
Joseph C. Bracewell, Jr, 92, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 25, 2019. Joe was born in Baxter, Florida, "twenty miles from the nearest hard road" on November 15, 1927. He attended Taylor High School in Taylor, Florida. Joe entered the United States Air Force in 1946 and Retired as Major in 1967.
He married Jean Nowlan, with whom he had three children: Ronnie, Kathy, and Kevin. He later married Bette Bassett in 1968 to whom he was married for thirty-five years until her death in 2003.
Joe had served in various capacities in the Air Force, principally as a Navigator. Among his proudest accomplishments was his participation in the Berlin Airlift for the entire duration of the project. After retiring from the Air Force, he had a long and successful career as a Life Insurance agent with Gulf Life, then later as an independent Life Insurance broker. Later he and his wife, Bette, owned a travel agency, JoBet Tours.
He was a member and Elder of First Christian Church of the Beaches for over forty years. He was a member of Temple Lodge No. 23 and of the Shrine.
He is survived by: his sisters, Anne Merle and Alma Faye; his children, Wesley, Reese, Ronnie, and Kathy; Nephews Richard, Tom, Steve, Ryan, Jeff; and Niece Melody; Granddaughter, Madden.
Funeral arrangements: Viewing Friday, January 10, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hardage-Gidden Beaches Chapel, 1701 Beach Blvd. 32250. Celebration of Life service Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Christian Church of the Beaches, 2125 Ocean Front, Neptune Beach, FL. Viewing at 10:00 a.m.; Service 11:00 a.m. Following the service, we will process to the Green Lawn Cemetery for the graveside service. Then there will be a reception at the church afterward.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020