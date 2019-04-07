HOVAN

Joseph 'Joe' Charles Hovan, 91, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to John Martin Hovan and Tessie Dudac Hovan on March 27, 1928.

Joe served in the army as a paratrooper and amphibious tank commander during the time of the Korean conflict. He attended the University of Florida and was an avid Gator fan. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 32 years of service. He loved to play golf, work out at the gym, play cards, and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed working on his beautiful property and took great pride in his azalea bushes. He also took great effort in helping friends and family in need.

The ripples of this great mans passing will be felt far and wide.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Ann, his mother and father, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers.

He is survived by his 3 daughters, Vicki (Tally) Stevers, Pamela Brouillette (Thom), Cynthia Hovan Hoffer, grandchildren Joey and Jesse O'Brien(Leslie), Alexandra and Kyle Hoffer, great granddaughters Aubrey and Adeline O'Brien. He is also survived by one sister, 2 brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1pm in the Arlington Park Funeral Home Chapel, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211, with Minister Julius Hovan officiating. A private inurnment will be held a later date, where he will join his late wife, Barbara.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384. Please sign the family's online guestbook at https://www.arlingtonpark funeralhome.com/ Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary