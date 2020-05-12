Joseph Collins
COLLINS
Mr. Joseph Ernest Collins, a graduate of William Raines Senior High, passed away May 6, 2020. He is survived by his life partner, Linda Doe; daughter, Darien M. Doe, other family members, and friends.
Mr. Collins will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Restlawn Cemeteries.
Arrangements entrusted to A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 768-0507
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of A.B. Coleman Mortuary, Inc.
