COLLINS
Mr. Joseph Ernest Collins, a graduate of William Raines Senior High, passed away May 6, 2020. He is survived by his life partner, Linda Doe; daughter, Darien M. Doe, other family members, and friends.
Mr. Collins will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Restlawn Cemeteries.
Arrangements entrusted to A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 13, 2020.