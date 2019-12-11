|
Davis
Joseph Howard Davis, Sr. was born in Paducah, Kentucky on June 7, 1930, and entered into his heavenly life on December 6, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Joe grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1949. After graduation, Joe served in the Korean War on active combat duty with the US Air Force. After the war, Joe played football at the University of Florida where he graduated with a BS in Industrial Engineering in 1958. After the University of Florida, Joe worked at Nationwide Insurance where he held various management positions for over 30 years while living throughout the southeastern US. After retirement from Nationwide, he served 2 terms as president of the Wolfson's Children Hospital Auxiliary and remained a life member. Joe was a member of Deermeadows Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and usher. Joe felt called to serve God and became a chaplain in the Baptist Hospital system for many years. Joe was an avid Gator fan. He loved his cats.
Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Amy Quarles Davis, two children Melisa Colby (Gardner) and Joseph H. Davis, Jr. (Lenka), 2 grandchildren Corey and Holly, and 3 great-grandchildren Bryson, Skylah, and Raegan.
A celebration of the life of Joseph Howard Davis, Sr. will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at Deermeadows Baptist Church, 9780 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, Rev. Larry Yarborough officiating, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM preceding the service. Private interment will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019