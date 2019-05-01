Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Joseph Fafard Obituary
Fafard
Joseph R. Fafard of Jacksonville, Florida and a native of East Haven, CT, passed away April 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Joseph was born August 29, 1926 in Fairhaven, MA. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific theatre on the 64 L Cruise USS Vincennes and in the Korean Conflict on the Naifeh DE 352. He received many commendations for his service.
Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie A.; sons, Ron and Bruce and daughters-in-law, Helene and Gina; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Joseph retired after 31 years as a general foreman and master mechanic from Pratt & Whitney, North Haven, CT. He had a passion for sailing and skiing, model boat building, and dancing on roller skates.
He served in many capacities such as scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts and spent many hours volunteering with United Way, Yale New Haven Hospital, McAllen Medical Center in Texas and Waterman Cancer Center in Tavares, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to , .
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019
