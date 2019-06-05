Farley

FARLEY - Joseph Stockton Farley, 75, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Jacksonville. Joe was a graduate of Terry Parker High School, class of 1962, where he was an All City Guard on the football team and an excellent kicker. Joe also attended Florida State University, completing his bachelor's degree and law school. Joe forever remained an avid FSU football fan. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He returned to Jacksonville after college and worked in the Public Defender's Office, and then went into practice with his two uncles, Lacy and Harry Mahon. Joe retired from the practice of law in May of 2011.

Mr. Farley was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Stockton Farley, Sr. and Mary Mahon Farley, and by his beloved wife of 32 years, JoAnne Norman Farley, and his son, Jody Farley. He is survived by his son, John Farley (Brooke), and his daughter, Lauren Breazeale, step-daughter Terri Stone, his sister, Lucy Farley, his grandchildren, Kendall Farley, Hazel Farley, Auden Farley, Emmett Farley, Alexandra Breazeale; and great grandchildren, Hayden LaMee and Alanna Breazeale.

Services for Mr. Farley will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Terry Parker Baptist Church, 7024 Merrill Road with Pastor Jim Robinette officiating. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM, and the funeral service will be at 12 Noon. The graveside service will be at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Road. Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211 904-744-8422.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 5 to June 6, 2019