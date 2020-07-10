1/1
Joseph Irizarry
Joseph Anibal Irizarry, 73 died peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born on October 7, 1946, to Dionisio and Adele Irizarry in Camuy, Puerto Rico, he left this world surrounded by loved ones. Joe grew up with his siblings in Brooklyn, NY, and joined the Marines, serving heroically in the Vietnam War. Upon his return to the US, he moved to Nashville, TN to pursue a music career. He met his wife, Daphne, and moved his family to Jacksonville in 1977, where he built a house painting business that served the community for over 30 years. Known as "Joe the Painter" to many, he was a proud entrepreneur that never punched a time clock. His most proud legacy will be his three children; Angel, Daniel, and Michael, ten grandchildren; Alex, Gabi, Jedi, Mahayle, Logan, Lana, Kal-El, Remy, Dean, and Waylon, and one great-grandchild; Neal. He is additionally survived by his three sisters; Elsie, Gloria and Lisa, and two brothers; Dino and Bien. Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32225. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 5-7 pm.
Services will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 beginning at 9 am with burial at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218 at 11 am.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
9046419755
