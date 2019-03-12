Home

O'BRIEN
Joseph James (JJ) O'Brien Jr., Age 94 passed away 3/9/19. Lifelong resident of Jacksonville. Retired from CSX 44+ yrs. Life member American Legion Post 137 and 40/8. Served WW II US Army Air Corps, China/Burma/India theatre. JSO volunteer auxiliary officer 20 yrs. Volunteer Camp Branding Museum 15 yrs. Survived by wife Patricia L. O'Brien (married 68 yrs); daughters, Cheryl O'Brien & Nancy (Steve) Crews; granddaughters, Olivia & Vanessa Crews; Sister, Lorraine (Ken) Plummer! Family friend, Gina.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 8:00pm Wednesday.
Condolences may be left at fraserfuneralhome.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 12, 2019
