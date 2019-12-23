|
Tepas
Joseph John Tepas, III M.D. passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Born February 26, 1946, in Buffalo, NY to Mayrita Garvey and Joseph J. Tepas, Jr., Dr. Tepas was raised in Baltimore, MD, where he attended Loyola Blakefield. A graduate of The College of the Holy Cross and Georgetown Medical School, the principles of faith and learning of these Jesuit institutions guided his professional and personal life.
Dr. Tepas was board certified in general surgery, pediatric surgery and critical care. A respected guest lecturer at national and international medical conferences, his extensive CV includes hundreds of academic articles cited in medical journals worldwide. He cared passionately for the children of Florida practicing at UF Health Science Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children's Hospital. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Tepas was actively involved in advancing quality outcomes and health policy. His legacy of generations of residents trained in surgery includes 16 fellows inspired to pursue pediatric surgery, to him "the prince of services". A retired captain, Dr. Tepas was a proud member of the US Navy Medical Corps providing pediatric surgical support to NAS Jacksonville for many years.
Dr. Tepas was instrumental in the certification of Trauma One as a Level I trauma center and helped develop the first regional trauma system for the State of Florida. He guided the process for Wolfson Children's Hospital's designation as a pediatric trauma center. A rescue helicopter based in St. Johns County bears his initials on its tail rotor. He is remembered for his care of the injured child, advancements in the management of traumatic brain injury, and his skill in neonatal surgery.
While medicine was his passion, Dr. Tepas' first love was his wife and family. He enjoyed sailing, windsurfing, being at Crescent Beach with Jean and the children, sailing with friends in the islands, and vacationing on Martha's Vineyard. His pride in his children and their accomplishments was boundless. He was a doting grandfather, who loved being surrounded by the noise and chaos of his Irish family.
Dr. Tepas is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jean Ryan Tepas, daughters Kathleen Tepas Wise and Meghan Abrams (John), son Joseph W. Tepas (Salena), seven grandchildren, brother Kevin Tepas (Sally), sister Margaret Ober (Paul) and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice for its loving and compassionate care. A rosary and family visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church 2609 Park Street in Riverside. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18th at 10:00 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Dr. Joseph J. Tepas, III to the Pediatric Trauma Society Education Fund in support of the annual research award presented in his name. Donations can be made online at pediatrictraumasociety.org.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020