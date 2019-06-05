Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Homegoing service for Joseph E. June, 72, will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. James AME Church in Lane, South Carolina. Survivors include his devoted and loving wife, Mable of 39 years; loving mother, Susan June Snider; sons, Anthony, Julian, Isaac and Mario June and Homer Strigglers; daughters, Pamela June, Regina (Hal) Poole; 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing from 5 – 7 P.M. TODAY at J. E. Fralin & Sons, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904-924-9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 5 to June 6, 2019
