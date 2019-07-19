King

Joseph Roland King III, 82, of Mayport Florida, currently living in Jacksonville passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at the McGraw Hospice Center in Jacksonville. Mr. King began his career as a patrolman with the Duval County Road Patrol and was reassigned to the Jacksonville Sheriff's office after the city consolidated in 1968. His career spanned 28 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Maureen Taylor King; two sons, Dennis Roland King and Kenneth Darrell King; one brother, Lawrence King; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and two stepchildren Noeline Clark and Raymond King.

A viewing will be held from 6-8pm, Wednesday, July 24th in Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, July 25th in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home,

3600 3rd St. S. Jacksonville Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police, 5530 Beach Blvd. or the .

