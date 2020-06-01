Joseph Landry
Joseph "Charles" Landry passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born September 3, 1925 in Eunice, LA. He and his mother moved to New Orleans after the death of his father in 1928. It was there where he met and married his childhood "Sweetheart", Gloria Mary Delaney on January 15, 1946. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2013. Charles served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during WW II assigned to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps. He was retired from the ACDelco Division of General Motors, whom he worked for 34 years. He was Past President of the Arlington Lions Club, a life member of Lions International, a Melvin Jones Fellow, Past Treasurer and Director of Arlington Little League and also a Past President and Director of Arlington Football Assn. Charles is survived by his Daughter, Denise Landry Agostinone; Son-n-Law, Enrico Agostinone; Grandchildren, Valentina Agostinone and Gianmarco Agostinone; his Daughter, Diane Murray; Granddaughter, Rachel Aertker; Great-Grandchildren, Hailey Aertker and Holly Aertker; his Son, Charles R. Landry and his wife, Debbie Landry; and his Son, Glenn R. Landry and his wife, Phyllis B. Landry; Grandchildren, Glenn Mitchell Landry and Delaney E.H. Landry. Committal services at Jacksonville National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jax., FL 32211.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
