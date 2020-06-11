LANDRY
Joseph "Charles" Landry passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born on September 3, 1925, in Eunice, LA. He and his mother moved to New Orleans after the death of his father in 1928. It was there where he met and married his childhood "Sweetheart", Gloria Mary Delaney on January 15, 1946. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2013. Charles served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during WW II assigned to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps. He was retired from the ACDelco Division of General Motors, with whom he worked for 34 years. He was Past President of the Arlington Lions Club, a life member of Lions International, a Melvin Jones Fellow, Past Treasurer and Director of Arlington Little League, and also a Past President and Director of Arlington Football Association.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Denise Landry Agostinone; son-in-law, Enrico Agostinone; grandchildren, Valentina Agostinone and Gianmarco Agostinone; his daughter, Diane Murray; granddaughter, Rachel Aertker; great-grandchildren, Hailey Aertker and Holly Aertker; his son, Charles R. Landry and his wife, Debbie Landry; and his son, Glenn R. Landry and his wife, Phyllis B. Landry; grandchildren, Glenn Mitchell Landry and Delaney E.H. Landry. Committal services at Jacksonville National Cemetery will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 10:00 am with Military Honors.
Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Joseph "Charles" Landry passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born on September 3, 1925, in Eunice, LA. He and his mother moved to New Orleans after the death of his father in 1928. It was there where he met and married his childhood "Sweetheart", Gloria Mary Delaney on January 15, 1946. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2013. Charles served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during WW II assigned to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps. He was retired from the ACDelco Division of General Motors, with whom he worked for 34 years. He was Past President of the Arlington Lions Club, a life member of Lions International, a Melvin Jones Fellow, Past Treasurer and Director of Arlington Little League, and also a Past President and Director of Arlington Football Association.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Denise Landry Agostinone; son-in-law, Enrico Agostinone; grandchildren, Valentina Agostinone and Gianmarco Agostinone; his daughter, Diane Murray; granddaughter, Rachel Aertker; great-grandchildren, Hailey Aertker and Holly Aertker; his son, Charles R. Landry and his wife, Debbie Landry; and his son, Glenn R. Landry and his wife, Phyllis B. Landry; grandchildren, Glenn Mitchell Landry and Delaney E.H. Landry. Committal services at Jacksonville National Cemetery will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 10:00 am with Military Honors.
Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.