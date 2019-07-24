Home

Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Lanier
Joseph E. passed away on July 16, 2019. He made such a meaningful difference in people's lives as husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend that no loss, sorrow, time or distance can ever take away. Future Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Please sign the online guest book at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043, (904) 284-4000.
Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 24 to July 28, 2019
