Lanier
Joseph E. passed away on July 16, 2019. He made such a meaningful difference in people's lives as husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend that no loss, sorrow, time or distance can ever take away. Future Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 24 to July 28, 2019