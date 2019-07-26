Home

Joseph Leslie Blauth Obituary
Blauth
Joseph Leslie Blauth passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born in Jacksonville, FL on February 2, 1960, to Alfred and Mary Blauth. He graduated from NB Forrest High School in 1978. He served in the U.S. Army from 1978-1980 and was stationed in Germany. Joe graduated from American InterContinental University with a BS in Business Administration in 2012.
After a 20 year career in banking and finance, Joe used his management skills and love of people to join the team of Home Depot.
He leaves behind his high school sweetheart, Kelly A. Russell, each the love of their lives. And is survived by his brother Buddy Blauth, nephews; Warren Blauth and Dewey Rastorfer and niece Dayan Coffin.
On Saturday, July 27th at 1:00 p.m. there will be a graveside service held to celebrate Joe's life at the Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery 7242 Normandy Blvd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 27, 2019
