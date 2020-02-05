|
Hawthorne
Joseph M. Hawthorne, Sr., 89, of Jacksonville, FL passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, after battling an extended illness. He was born November 30, 1930, in Macon, GA to the late Lawrence and Ruby (Morris) Hawthorne. Joseph came to Jacksonville as a child and stayed for the remainder of his life. He worked in the family juice business at Hawthorne Juices until choosing his career with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department where he later retired after years of faithful and dedicated service. Joseph was preceded by his parents, his best friend and wife of over 60 years, Lorraine Hawthorne and brother, James Hawthorne. He is survived by his children, Joey Hawthorne (Robin) and Gail Beckett (Danny).
