Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hawthorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Hawthorne Sr.

Add a Memory
Joseph M. Hawthorne Sr. Obituary
Hawthorne
Joseph M. Hawthorne, Sr., 89, of Jacksonville, FL passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, after battling an extended illness. He was born November 30, 1930, in Macon, GA to the late Lawrence and Ruby (Morris) Hawthorne. Joseph came to Jacksonville as a child and stayed for the remainder of his life. He worked in the family juice business at Hawthorne Juices until choosing his career with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department where he later retired after years of faithful and dedicated service. Joseph was preceded by his parents, his best friend and wife of over 60 years, Lorraine Hawthorne and brother, James Hawthorne. He is survived by his children, Joey Hawthorne (Robin) and Gail Beckett (Danny).
Arrangements are in the care of Jacksonville Memory Gardens 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073 www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -