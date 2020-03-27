|
Mallard
Joseph Bond Mallard, Jr. died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home on Baisden's Bluff, Crescent, Georgia with family members by his bedside. He lived his last 5 decades in Crescent while Jacksonville, Florida was his hometown. Almost 94.5 years old, he did not worry about the Ides of March. He was an amazing reborn Christian, a patriarch of a large family, and a patriot descended from early American ancestors. He loved people and worked diligently in his family's businesses begun by his father and grandfather. He later ran his own company and was a career salesman of equipment and supplies for grocery stores and restaurants. For a period, he ran the Darien Mercantile, a marine hardware store owned by his father. Fishing, hunting, boating, swimming, golf, and observing the beauty of nature were favored activities. He found historical and genealogical research interesting pursuits and enjoyed the fellowship of the church, hereditary groups, social clubs, and family. Life was good, but the afterlife would be even better. A lifelong Presbyterian, he was formerly an Elder and Treasurer in the historic First Presbyterian Church of Darien, Georgia founded in 1736 by Scottish Highlanders. He was eager to meet again with loved ones such as his late wife Jeannine Watson Mallard, whom he first married September 10, 1949, and who died Christmas Eve 1985, a beauty with whom he shared the love of family, fishing, playing at the beach, dancing, lively discussions, and the birth of three children Barbara M. Mazer (William Mazer), Joseph Bond Mallard, III, and Mildred "Millie" E. Mallard a.k.a. Willis-Caroll. His 14 grandchildren are Susannah Mazer Westhoff (Matthew Westhoff), Jeannine Mazer, William Joseph Mazer, Angie Gordon, Bubba Gordon, Levi Johnson, R.C. Johnson, Adam Maynard (Marissa Maynard who is currently expecting), Amanda Willis, Bo Willis, Courtney Willis, and her fiancé Chris Foxworth, Loren Caroll, and deceased granddaughters Stephanie Gordon and Kayla Maynard. His 12 great-grandchildren are Caleb Westhoff, Ashlynn Johnson, Austin Johnson, J.J. Jimerson, Jaslynn Jimerson, Colin Willis, Breyson Davis, Lilly Maun, Aiden Willis, Josephine Cooper, Landon, Maynard, and Layton Maynard. JBMIII's 2nd wife Wanda Mallard is deceased, as is his former wife Faye. Along with his wife, Joe Boy was pre-deceased by his parents, his sisters, and his brothers-in-law, but is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their offspring. Born September 17, 1925, to Joseph Bond Mallard, Sr. and Gertrude Patterson, who married June 20, 1918, in the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Florida, Joe Boy was their only son among four daughters. He grew up in the Riverside-Avondale area of Jacksonville, attending local schools, later graduating from Robert E. Lee High School. The Mallards also owned a rural home/farm on the Broward River and Buckhorn Island on Clapboard Creek, enjoying recreation, as well as church activities, and club memberships at the Florida Yacht Club, Ponte Vedra Club and later the River Club. He served honorably in World War II in the U.S Army as a demolition expert in Engineering Battalion Unit 253D in the Philippines detonating bridges, roads, and jungles where the Japanese hid. Corporal Mallard became seriously ill as he contracted malaria. After the war, he attended the University of Florida on the GI Bill as a Business major and pledged a fraternity, the order of Kappa Alpha, but left school to assist in the family businesses as his father suffered a heart attack. After their marriage, he and his wife Jeannine lived in Arlington where they reared their children and were active in their schools and activities. As a direct descendent of Lazarus Mallard, a colonial ancestor who was a Midway church leader, Joe was a Selectman Emeritus with the Midway Church and Society since 1967. Founded in 1754, the Midway Church was burnt by the British in the American Revolution and rebuilt. From the Midway Church colony came two signers of the Declaration of Independence, Dr. Lyman Hall, and Button Gwinnett, delegates to the Continental Congress, among other patriots. The Midway Society was formed to provide funds for the upkeep of the church and cemetery. In the Midway Cemetery is a monument erected by the U.S Congress to commemorate two generals of the American Revolution who lived in Midway including Brigadier General James Screven from whom Joe had direct lineage. He is also a direct descendent of Rev. William Screven, founder, and minister of the First Baptist Church of Charleston, South Carolina in the late 1600s, and Dr. Thomas Bond who with Benjamin Franklin founded Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, the first colonial hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a , or the Midway Society, The Sons of the American Revolution, or the . A formal funeral has not been planned at this time, but church services and other celebrations for the life of Joseph Bond Mallard, Jr. will be disclosed later. Cremation arrangements were made by the Darien Funeral Home, 1000 New River Road, Darien, Georgia 31305 1-912-437-4123.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020