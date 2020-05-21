McCarthy
Joseph Philip McCarthy, 93, passed away in Jacksonville, FL on May 16, 2020, after a short illness. He was born on October 26, 1926, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Elizabeth (Frantz) McCarthy and the late Joseph Edward McCarthy, and grew up in Waverly, NY. He and his wife Patricia moved to Jacksonville in 1957. Joseph will be remembered as a friendly, colorful and caring husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing golf with his grandsons, watching football, and drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. He was on a ship in the Pacific Ocean when WWII ended, and was part of the initial occupation army in Japan, serving as a Private First Class in the Army from 1944-1946. After graduating from the University of Miami, he worked for Delta Airlines, as a neighborhood ice cream man, and as an oil truck driver for Golder and McCall's. He was a long-time member of the American Legion. Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Patricia L. McCarthy, and his three loving children, Sharon (Keith) Gaston, Janine (Clay, deceased) Radford, and Nancy (Scott) Engel. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren: David and Steven McCarthy, David and Matthew Engel, and Joe and Lizzie Radford. He was preceded in death by his son Michael and daughter Roxanne. The family would like to thank Community Hospice on Sunbeam Road for the care given to our husband and father during his final days. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Community Hospice. Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 24, 2020.