Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Wake
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of The Sea Catholic Church
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McCarton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph McCarton


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joseph McCarton Obituary
McCarton
Joseph Francis McCarton passed away June 23, 2019. He was born August 26, 1938 in New York City. He grew up in New York City and retired to the beaches of Ponte Vedra.
Joe proudly served our country in the United States Navy as Captain who was in charge of Destroyer Squadron Eight. He served in Vietnam and the first Iraq War, Desert Storm. After his 30 year navy career, he retired to Ponte Vedra. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, and cooking and entertaining for his numerous friends who he considered his "family".
Joe is survived by his 5 children: Christopher, Matthew, Michael, Patricia and Kathleen; 9 grandchildren; sister, Cecelia; nephew, Michael; and niece, Sara.
His wake will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday July 8th at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9th at Our Lady Star of The Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach with Reverend Bastian Matthew officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday July 9th at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
If desired, donations in Joe's name may be sent to or Community Hospice & Palliative Care McGraw Center.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now