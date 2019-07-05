McCarton

Joseph Francis McCarton passed away June 23, 2019. He was born August 26, 1938 in New York City. He grew up in New York City and retired to the beaches of Ponte Vedra.

Joe proudly served our country in the United States Navy as Captain who was in charge of Destroyer Squadron Eight. He served in Vietnam and the first Iraq War, Desert Storm. After his 30 year navy career, he retired to Ponte Vedra. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, and cooking and entertaining for his numerous friends who he considered his "family".

Joe is survived by his 5 children: Christopher, Matthew, Michael, Patricia and Kathleen; 9 grandchildren; sister, Cecelia; nephew, Michael; and niece, Sara.

His wake will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday July 8th at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9th at Our Lady Star of The Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach with Reverend Bastian Matthew officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday July 9th at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

If desired, donations in Joe's name may be sent to or Community Hospice & Palliative Care McGraw Center.

Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home...

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019