|
|
Quinn
Joseph William Quinn, 88, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020.
He was born January 27, 1932, in Harrison, New Jersey. After serving in the Army, Joe was a police officer for several years in Harrison, New Jersey, before becoming a distributor for Hartz Mountain Inc. and moved to Jacksonville in 1970.
Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed traveling, entertaining, and being with his family, especially his only grandson, Joseph.
Joe was preceded in rest by his parents, William Quinn and Agnes Quinn, and his siblings, Marietta, Robert, John, Bill, Ruth, Dorothy, and Elenore. His beloved wife of 57 years, Mary, passed away on August 2, 2018.
He is survived by his sons, John Quinn (Nataly) and Joseph Quinn (Jana) and his grandson, Joseph, as well as many friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel Legacy Lodge. The funeral service will be at 12pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel Legacy Lodge, followed by entombment at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020