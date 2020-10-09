REI
Joseph Thomas Rei was born on May 20, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland. He went home to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020. Joe graduated from the University of Georgia, home of his beloved Bulldogs, where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Part of his college curriculum was the ROTC. After college, he entered the Army and served as a Second Lieutenant at Fort Benning, Georgia and as a training officer at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Upon leaving the Army, Joe moved to Jacksonville in 1971 and enjoyed a lengthy insurance career becoming a senior underwriter for Continental Insurance Company, State Farm Insurance Company and Independent Fire Insurance Company.
Joe also received a degree in Divinity from the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He earned the honor of Elder at the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Through his love of God, he was a very caring soul. It was not unusual for him to visit church members in the hospital or taxi wheelchair-bound friends out to lunch. Joe had a very big, caring heart and will be sorely missed.
In 2017, he moved to Middleburg, Florida to be near his grandchildren where he also enjoyed being a member of the First Baptist Church of Middleburg. He loved the church, gospel music, and family tree research.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianna Penney Rei; daughters Lisa Rei Lockwood and Rebecca Rei Herren (Glenn); brother James Rei (Mary) of Orlando; and grandchildren Victoria (Anthony), Elizabeth, Dylan, Emily and Reily; as well as many others who loved him.
Arrangements are being handled by Russell Haven of Rest in Middleburg, Florida and Kennedy Funeral Home in Metter, Georgia where a private graveside ceremony will be held on October 12, 2020 at 2pm at Lake Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Joseph Rei's name to The Salvation Army.
