Sheahan
Joe Sheahan passed away unexpectedly on October 12, at the age of 70, after several years of declining health.
Born in Toledo, OH, he received his MS in Hydrogeology from the U. of Toledo. Before retiring to FL, he was the owner of Ground Water Solutions, Inc., a consulting firm in Lansing, MI, where he resided for 20 years.
Joe was always quick with a handshake and a joke, often about his proud Irish heritage. Never one to mince words, he did not suffer fools gladly, but his heart was pure gold. His amazing talents traversed the spectrum from the artistic to the technical. He could fix anything and reveled in the chance to learn and research new skills along the way. Then he would regale you with a story about the process!
The loves of his life were his daughter, Megan (Lansing, MI); his newly-wed wife Martha (Marti) Wilmering; all things in, on, or about water; and Volvo 1600's.
He is survived by his daughter, wife, brother Mark, sister Jeanne, and other family. He will be sorely missed.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019