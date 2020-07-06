Griffin
Joseph Wayne Griffin, 72 of Starke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Wayne was born on May 14, 1948, in Jacksonville, FL. to the late Joseph Lankford Griffin and Joyce Todd Griffin. After graduation from Englewood High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
After his honorable discharge from the service as an E-5 (Specialist 5), he came home to join his father in business at Griffin's Garage and later became co-owner with his brother, Steve Griffin, as Griffin & Griffin Transmission where he was actively employed until his death. Among his favorite things were his family, cooking, devotion to his trade, aviation, and military history. Wayne was a great American and a patriot to the core.
Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lankford Griffin, and son, Joseph Michael Griffin. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Beatrice Hawes Griffin; 3 children, Patricia Jayne Griffin, Richard Wayne Griffin, and Matthew George Griffin (Ashton); a grandson, Joseph Matthew Lankford Griffin; his mother, Joyce Todd Griffin; his sister, Jolene Kirkland (Calvin), and his brother Richard Steven Griffin (Susan) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services with social distancing and Chinese COVID-19 precautionary measures will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Chapel of George H. Hewell & Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Jacksonville, FL. Interment will follow at 1:30 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 5463 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Macclenny, FL. 32063. Officiating the service will be a family member, Reverend Stanley Todd, and a long time family pastor, Terry Collins.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell & Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences and remembrances may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
