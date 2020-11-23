1/
Joseph Wilbur Gay
Gay
Joseph Wilbur Gay was born November 15, 1936, in Birmingham, AL to parents Madison Gay and Dennie Gay and died November 10, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL. Accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at age 12 at Ensley Baptist Church in Birmingham, AL.
Predeceased in 2014 by best friend and loving and wonderful wife Nancy of 52 years and in 2016 by grandson Joshua Crowder. Survived by three children, Carey Gay, Melanie (Bruce) Crowder, Angela (Jose) Alea, three grandchildren Annika Crowder, Diego and Isabella Alea, and brother, Madison W. Gay, MD, Winter Park, FL.
Member of First Baptist Church Jacksonville since 1964, where he was a deacon and greeter, a graduate of Auburn University, 22 years with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and since 1987 owned and operated Claims and Insurance Management. A loving father, grandfather, and a true southern gentleman. He had a genuine interest in every human being he encountered and his questions, jovial personality, and pranks will be greatly missed.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
