Turner
Joseph William Turner Sr., 74 passed away November 3, 2020, at Community Hospice Hadlow Center for Caring in
Jacksonville, FL.
Joseph is a native of Glynn County, GA. He was born on January 8th, 1946 to the late Joseph Muril Turner & Dolly Lee Wood.
He enjoyed security work & tinkering with vehicles.
Joseph is survived by his loving family, sons, Joseph W. Turner Jr., Robert S. Turner of Jacksonville FL & John D. Turner & wife Kimberlee of Fort Mill, SC; sister Judy Yeomans & husband Ricky of Brunswick, GA; 4 loving grandchildren, Cody Turner of St. Marys, GA, Dixie Turner & Harley Turner of Jacksonville, FL & Claire Turner of Fort Mill, SC as well as several nephews & great-grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
The service & burial will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 AM at Evergreen Cemetery located in Brunswick, GA.
