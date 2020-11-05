1/1
Joseph William Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Turner
Joseph William Turner Sr., 74 passed away November 3, 2020, at Community Hospice Hadlow Center for Caring in
Jacksonville, FL.
Joseph is a native of Glynn County, GA. He was born on January 8th, 1946 to the late Joseph Muril Turner & Dolly Lee Wood.
He enjoyed security work & tinkering with vehicles.
Joseph is survived by his loving family, sons, Joseph W. Turner Jr., Robert S. Turner of Jacksonville FL & John D. Turner & wife Kimberlee of Fort Mill, SC; sister Judy Yeomans & husband Ricky of Brunswick, GA; 4 loving grandchildren, Cody Turner of St. Marys, GA, Dixie Turner & Harley Turner of Jacksonville, FL & Claire Turner of Fort Mill, SC as well as several nephews & great-grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
The service & burial will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 AM at Evergreen Cemetery located in Brunswick, GA.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved