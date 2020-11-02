1/1
Joseph Willis
Willis
Joseph Willis, born October 30, 1927, in Milledgeville, GA, earned his wings to transition to heaven on October 29, 2020. Joseph was an industrial worker in Detroit and co-owned several businesses with his spouse. His transition is celebrated by his wife Alice Willis, daughter Ruth Thomas, granddaughter Nikkol Logan, Carleton Jenkins, multiple family members in Georgia and Detroit. Until we meet again, in Heaven...loving you always. Private Cremation services to be held by the National Cremation Society. Please donate all gift proceeds to Community Hospice of Jacksonville.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
