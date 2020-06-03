Alexander
Josephine "Jo" Alexander, 94 of Jacksonville, FL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 9, 1926 to John and Anna Urek. Jo graduated from South High School and was married to Robert Alexander in 1948 She worked as a legal secretary for 50 years with the Federal Government and for attorney Hugh Culverhouse. Jo was a member of Executive Secretaries Inc. and had a passion for playing tennis, bridge and travel. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She is survived by her children Linda McKnew and Terry (William) McCants, grandchildren Jeffery Harper, Sara (Kyle) Monroe, Carrie (Justin) Howell, Alison McCants (Adam White), Michael McCants (Hannah Hiester), great-grandchildren Conrad and Henry McCants-White and Hailey Howell. She is preceded in death by her siblings Anne Barry, Frances Schwee and Dorothy Harris. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 is serving the family. A memorial service will not be held due to COVID-19.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Josephine "Jo" Alexander, 94 of Jacksonville, FL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 9, 1926 to John and Anna Urek. Jo graduated from South High School and was married to Robert Alexander in 1948 She worked as a legal secretary for 50 years with the Federal Government and for attorney Hugh Culverhouse. Jo was a member of Executive Secretaries Inc. and had a passion for playing tennis, bridge and travel. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She is survived by her children Linda McKnew and Terry (William) McCants, grandchildren Jeffery Harper, Sara (Kyle) Monroe, Carrie (Justin) Howell, Alison McCants (Adam White), Michael McCants (Hannah Hiester), great-grandchildren Conrad and Henry McCants-White and Hailey Howell. She is preceded in death by her siblings Anne Barry, Frances Schwee and Dorothy Harris. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 is serving the family. A memorial service will not be held due to COVID-19.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.