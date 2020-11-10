Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Josephine's life story with friends and family

Share Josephine's life story with friends and family



Josephine Rhodes Bahn age 80, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, FL. Her daughters Betsy Bahn (spouse David Maddox and son Alex Bahn) and Katie Bahn (daughters Tess DePotter and Courtney DePotter) were at her side. In addition to her daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren, Jo is survived by her sister Isabel Rhodes (predeceased by her beloved spouse James L. Beall), nephew Jim Beall and family, niece Cindy Beall Eubank and family, numerous cousins and extended family across the country and abroad. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David J. Bahn, to whom she had been married for 55 years at the time of his passing in 2019.

Jo was born on December 4, 1939, in Atlanta, GA to A. Warren Rhodes and Dora Bowden Rhodes. She graduated with honors from Westminster Academy in Atlanta and attended Middlebury College in Middlebury VT. It was at Middlebury that she met the love of her life, fellow student, Dave Bahn. They married in Atlanta in August 1963 following her graduation from Middlebury. Their journey together took them to Albany, NY, Atlanta, Louisville, KY, and finally to Jacksonville in 1984.

Despite being legally blind since birth, Jo's lifelong love of learning took her through many diverse paths. Throughout the years she loved teaching, traveling the world with Dave, adventuring with friends and family, and sharing her generosity of spirit with all she met. A proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames, Jo was also a devoted Harry Potter fan and a voracious reader. A past Secretary of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association, she was well regarded for her skill as a Neuromuscular Therapist. It was from Jo that Betsy and Katie got their drive for service and social justice, for which they are forever grateful.

At the request of Jo and Dave, a memorial service and interment of their ashes will be held at a later date.

We are profoundly grateful to Community Hospice of North Florida for the compassionate care given to Jo and Dave during their respective passing, but also for their care of our entire family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of North Florida and Lakewood Presbyterian Church.

Please Sign the Guestbook @

BAHNJosephine Rhodes Bahn age 80, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, FL. Her daughters Betsy Bahn (spouse David Maddox and son Alex Bahn) and Katie Bahn (daughters Tess DePotter and Courtney DePotter) were at her side. In addition to her daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren, Jo is survived by her sister Isabel Rhodes (predeceased by her beloved spouse James L. Beall), nephew Jim Beall and family, niece Cindy Beall Eubank and family, numerous cousins and extended family across the country and abroad. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David J. Bahn, to whom she had been married for 55 years at the time of his passing in 2019.Jo was born on December 4, 1939, in Atlanta, GA to A. Warren Rhodes and Dora Bowden Rhodes. She graduated with honors from Westminster Academy in Atlanta and attended Middlebury College in Middlebury VT. It was at Middlebury that she met the love of her life, fellow student, Dave Bahn. They married in Atlanta in August 1963 following her graduation from Middlebury. Their journey together took them to Albany, NY, Atlanta, Louisville, KY, and finally to Jacksonville in 1984.Despite being legally blind since birth, Jo's lifelong love of learning took her through many diverse paths. Throughout the years she loved teaching, traveling the world with Dave, adventuring with friends and family, and sharing her generosity of spirit with all she met. A proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames, Jo was also a devoted Harry Potter fan and a voracious reader. A past Secretary of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association, she was well regarded for her skill as a Neuromuscular Therapist. It was from Jo that Betsy and Katie got their drive for service and social justice, for which they are forever grateful.At the request of Jo and Dave, a memorial service and interment of their ashes will be held at a later date.We are profoundly grateful to Community Hospice of North Florida for the compassionate care given to Jo and Dave during their respective passing, but also for their care of our entire family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of North Florida and Lakewood Presbyterian Church.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store