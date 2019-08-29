Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Main Catholic Church
Josephine Wiles Obituary
Wiles
Josephine M. Wiles passed away surrounded by her large extended family.
Josephine was a native of Jacksonville and lived her entire life in Jacksonville and later Fruit Cove, Florida. Josephine married the love of her life Henry Lawrence Wiles 60 years ago at St. Joseph's Catholic Church where they have been members since birth. Josephine dedicated her life to her family, creating a loving and caring home for their three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Henry Wiles; sons, Christopher L. and Teresa Wiles of Middleburg, FL, Dale S. and Allison Wiles of St. Johns; daughter, Christina M. and David Ezquerra of Green Cove Springs; brothers, Marvin, James, Bernard, Edward and Tony Losco; sisters, Christine Rodgers and Virginia Hullender; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Josephs Main Catholic Church followed by burial at St. Josephs Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
