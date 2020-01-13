Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Ortega United Methodist Church
4807 Roosevelt Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
Our beloved Joshua Joel Nugent passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2010. He leaves behind a loving family including his mother, Martha Nugent, and a multitude of friends. A celebration of life will be held at Ortega United Methodist Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210, at 11 am on Thursday, January 16, with a reception to follow at La Cena, 911 Edgewood Avenue South. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
