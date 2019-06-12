|
WOODCOCK
Joshua Taylor Woodcock went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 5, 2019. We will celebrate Joshua's life, and all that he meant to each of us, with visitation at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5-8pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Church of Eleven22 (Mandarin Campus) located at 4911 Losco Road, Jacksonville FL. 32257 followed by a committal at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery .
We hope you can attend.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223 (904) 288-0025. Please access the following link for Josh's Life Story and directions www.hgmandarin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019