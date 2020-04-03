|
Keye
Ms. Josie E. Keye, 90, passed away on March 30, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Josie Johnson (Al) and Marie Snow, 3 grandchildren Maurice Snow (Amanda), Josie Moss (Kevin), and Marvin Snow, 5 great-grands and a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 6, 2020, at C. L. Page Mortuary. Visitation will be held on April 5, 2020, from 3p-5p at the Mortuary.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020