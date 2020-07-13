Williams
Josie Lee Houston Williams was born the eldest of three children on November 14, 1930, to the late Joseph A. Houston and Arkansas Harley Houston in Estill, South Carolina. She had an early Christian upbringing and continued her faith in God and service to the church throughout her life.
Josie began attending grade school in Estill, South Carolina. At age twelve, she began living with her loving grandparents on a farm in Barton, South Carolina, and attended Allendale County School. At age fourteen, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and completed her high school education at Stanton High School in 1948. Being a very affable person with high and efficient skills, she was sought after and maintained reputable positions in her work career. She retired as a legal secretary at Jacksonville Legal Aid.
Josie was active in community/civic organizations and promoted and assisted in educational programming throughout the years. An avid sports fan, Josie was also adept at analyzing political matters and often spoke convincingly and passionately about the necessity of voting.
On February 26, 1955, Josie married John Williams, Jr. Together they raised five children to adulthood. She was a true and dependable matriarch who affectionately loved them all and was equally engaged in the lives of and dedicated to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Josie was also seen as a guiding light to her extended family and friends.
Josie was a devoted member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church for over thirty years. She attended and served with a passion that displayed her love for Jesus Christ and her fellow members.
Her life of eighty-nine years ended on July 3, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital (Riverside) in Jacksonville, Florida. In God's will and out of an unbreakable love, Josie's loving husband John followed her on the road to paradise just six days later.
Josie was predeceased by her sister Catherine Houston Lamkin. She leaves to cherish her precious memory her children, Ronald Houston (Brenda), John Michael Williams (Amanda), Gregory Williams, Karen P. Albertie (Garry), and Samuel Williams; one brother, Samuel B. Houston; three grandchildren, Antonia Michelle Daymond, Allyson Summer Houston, and Tierra Samantha Harris; four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Benjamin, Houston, and Harley, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, family, and friends.
