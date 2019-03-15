Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
ANDREW
Joseph Houston Andrew (Joe), 89, passed away on March 11, 2019. Joe was born in Mayport, FL on April 15, 1929 to Joseph Nicholas Andreu and Cora Knight Andreu.
Joe graduated from Fletcher High School in 1947. He graduated from Southwest Mississippi Jr. College and Southeastern Louisiana University, excelling in football and baseball, where he was inducted into their Hall of Fame. In August, 1964 he received his ME from the University of Mississippi.
In 1953, after graduating from Southeastern, he married the love of his life, Mary Louise Huffman of Summit, MS. Joe and Lou were inseparable. For years they enjoyed living at their lake house in Melrose, FL. They were married for 65 years.
Joe proudly served two years as an officer in the USMC and was a player/coach for the football team while serving with the 2d Marine Air Wing, Cherry Point, NC.
He enjoyed a long and successful career with the Duval County School System as Teacher/Coach (Fletcher High School, duPont High School), also School Administrator (Fletcher Jr. High) and District General Director. During this time, one accomplishment he was most proud of was being a member of the Stadium Commission which in 1959 brought the Jaycee Bowl to the Beaches community. After 35 years of service to DCPS, he and Mary Louise enjoyed traveling in their RV across the country. Together they created many lasting memories with friends in the community of square and round dancers. They always looked forward to these dance events and "squaring up" or being ready for the next cue. In his spare time Joe developed a passion for his family genealogy tracing their roots from Mayport back to St. Augustine and further back to Menorca. Above all, he was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by two sisters, Asia Carolyn Cooper and Sybil Andrew Althoff. He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Huffman 'Lou' Andrew; children, Joe H. Andrew II, Karen Andrew Davis (Ron), William Nicholas 'Nick' Andrew (Lisa); grandchildren, Ashley Andrew Gottberg (Simon), Andrew 'Drew' Davis (Shannon), Carson Andrew, Stefanie Davis Lanham (Scott), Emma Andrew and Joseph 'Joe Nick' Andrew; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Grace Gottberg, Owen and Quinn Lanham. Joe is also survived by his brother, Walter Andrew (Clara) and sister, Bea Carpentieri (Joe) and brother-in-law, George Huffman (Zoula) of Wesson, Mississippi along with a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Baptist Beaches Hospital, Brooks Rehabilitation, Community Hospice, Home Instead and Fleet Landing for their support and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of these outstanding organizations.
Funeral services will be held at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach on Monday, March 18 at 10:30 followed by interment at H. Warren Smith Cemetery.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019
