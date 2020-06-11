Jospeh Pickett
Pickett
The funeral service for Joseph Pickett Sr. will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at the St Andrew Missionary Baptist Church 2600 West 45th Street Jacksonville, Florida 32209. The visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, June 12th, 2020 at the Funerals by T.S. Warden 4315 North Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206. Private Interment.
Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
