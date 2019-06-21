Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Payne Chapel AME Church
1230 Claudia Spencer S
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jospehine Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jospehine Garrison

Obituary Condolences

Jospehine Garrison Obituary
Garrison
Mother Josephine N. Smith Garrison, 90, beloved wife to the late Leslie Garrison, loving mother and friend, was called home to be with her heavenly Father on May 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Greater Payne Chapel AME Church, 1230 Claudia Spencer St., Jacksonville, FL 32206. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N Edgewood Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, 32219. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOMOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now