Garrison
Mother Josephine N. Smith Garrison, 90, beloved wife to the late Leslie Garrison, loving mother and friend, was called home to be with her heavenly Father on May 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Greater Payne Chapel AME Church, 1230 Claudia Spencer St., Jacksonville, FL 32206. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N Edgewood Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, 32219. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOMOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 24, 2019