Patterson
Joy F. Patterson, 88, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born April 19, 1932 in Vienna, Georgia to Louis Forehand and Mildred Hilton Forehand. Joy moved to Jacksonville at an early age where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1950 and then married her husband William Charles Patterson in which they were married 64 years. Joy was retired from Southern Bell and was a member of Arlington Presbyterian Church for 64 years before she moved her Church Letter to Highlands Presbyterian Church which was closer to drive from her home in East Arlington. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Charles and loving son Chuck. She is survived by her son Craig and his fiancé Kimberly; 2 grandchildren Kirsten and Kaleb; great-grandson Brayden and many loving relatives. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. visitation will be held at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, Fl. 32218 where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32257 or Highlands Presbyterian Church 10900 McCormick Road Jacksonville, FL. 32225.
Due to the Coronavirus masks will be required for the Funeral Service.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Joy F. Patterson, 88, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born April 19, 1932 in Vienna, Georgia to Louis Forehand and Mildred Hilton Forehand. Joy moved to Jacksonville at an early age where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1950 and then married her husband William Charles Patterson in which they were married 64 years. Joy was retired from Southern Bell and was a member of Arlington Presbyterian Church for 64 years before she moved her Church Letter to Highlands Presbyterian Church which was closer to drive from her home in East Arlington. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Charles and loving son Chuck. She is survived by her son Craig and his fiancé Kimberly; 2 grandchildren Kirsten and Kaleb; great-grandson Brayden and many loving relatives. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. visitation will be held at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, Fl. 32218 where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32257 or Highlands Presbyterian Church 10900 McCormick Road Jacksonville, FL. 32225.
Due to the Coronavirus masks will be required for the Funeral Service.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.