Joy Spears
Spears
Joy Cook Spears, 66, went home to the be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach Florida. She is survived by her loving husband, John Spears Sr. Her children John Jr, Larry, Tanya and Amanda. Her grandchildren Clint, Nikolay, Owen, Audrey, Nicholas, John III, Kieley and Christian and her great grandchild Elaine. Family was most important to her and her sweet gentle soul has reached out and touched many lives. She will be truly missed by all.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
