GIBSON

Joyce Ann Gibson, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2019 with her devoted husband of 52 years Bobby Wilson by her side. Joyce was born in Charleston, West Virginia, and then lived in Northern Virginia for the next 26 years until moving to Jacksonville in 1998.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She always stood up for what she believed to be right. She loved cooking, reading, gardening, and spending time with her dogs, Lucky and Rambo.

Joyce enjoyed a 25 year career in finance; working at Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation, The ARC of Jacksonville and as Director of Finance for The Sisters of St. Josephs in St. Augustine. Joyce took pride in her work, always helping others to learn and excel. Her generous spirit and her superior work ethic will long be remembered,

Joyce is survived by her husband Bobby; daughter, Teresa Jackson and son, John Gibson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 at Craig Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday at the Sisters of St. Josephs Convent, 241 St. George Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084 followed by burial at San Lorenzo. Flowers gratefully accepted or you may make a memorial donation to the Sisters of St. Josephs, PO Box 3506, St. Augustine, FL 32085. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary