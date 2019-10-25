Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Barnes

Add a Memory
Joyce Barnes Obituary
Barnes
Funeral services for Joyce Wade Barnes, 89, who passed away on October 14, 2019, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Evergreen's Garden Cloister Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206. Mrs. Barnes was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and a member of First Baptist Church and Jacksonville Rose Society. She retired with the Internal Revenue Service after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, Omega Roberts Wade of Jacksonville, Florida and Martin Tyler Wade of Aiken, South Carolina; her husband of 42 years, the late Fred S. Barnes; Son, Wesley Barnes of Jacksonville, Florida and Niece, Kathleen Wade Storfer of Bedford Hills, NY. Joyce and Fred led a full and enriched life sharing special moments with their family, extensive travels throughout the world and sharing their love of football. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Wade Simmons of Jacksonville, Florida; two daughters, Wanda Barnes of Jacksonville, Florida, Wannelle Parvey (Fred) of St. Mary's, Georgia and daughter-in-law, Jan Barnes of Jacksonville, Florida; Son, Wayne Barnes (Carol) of Hernando, Florida; four grandchildren, Wendy, Joshua, Joseph and David; five great-grandchildren; Niece, Laura Simmons Goodrich of Mandeville, Louisiana; Nephew, Bland Ballard Simmons Jr. (Marilyn) of Fulton, Missouri; Norman Barnes (Charlene) of Spartanburg, South Carolina and many great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to The and .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now