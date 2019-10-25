|
|
Barnes
Funeral services for Joyce Wade Barnes, 89, who passed away on October 14, 2019, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Evergreen's Garden Cloister Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206. Mrs. Barnes was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and a member of First Baptist Church and Jacksonville Rose Society. She retired with the Internal Revenue Service after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, Omega Roberts Wade of Jacksonville, Florida and Martin Tyler Wade of Aiken, South Carolina; her husband of 42 years, the late Fred S. Barnes; Son, Wesley Barnes of Jacksonville, Florida and Niece, Kathleen Wade Storfer of Bedford Hills, NY. Joyce and Fred led a full and enriched life sharing special moments with their family, extensive travels throughout the world and sharing their love of football. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Wade Simmons of Jacksonville, Florida; two daughters, Wanda Barnes of Jacksonville, Florida, Wannelle Parvey (Fred) of St. Mary's, Georgia and daughter-in-law, Jan Barnes of Jacksonville, Florida; Son, Wayne Barnes (Carol) of Hernando, Florida; four grandchildren, Wendy, Joshua, Joseph and David; five great-grandchildren; Niece, Laura Simmons Goodrich of Mandeville, Louisiana; Nephew, Bland Ballard Simmons Jr. (Marilyn) of Fulton, Missouri; Norman Barnes (Charlene) of Spartanburg, South Carolina and many great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to The and .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019