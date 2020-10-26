Braddock
Braddock – Joyce J. Braddock, age 82, of Macclenny, Florida passed away on October 25, 2020 at Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital. She was born March 4, 1938 in Live Oak, Florida to the late Dewitt Johnson Sr. and Daisy Carmichael Johnson. Joyce enjoyed a successful career as a Bookkeeper before retiring in 2004. While living in Jacksonville she was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Joyce moved to Baker County in 2003 and liked gardening, reading, and watching Hallmark movies. More than anything she loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband of 47 years, Robert Braddock; sister-in-law, Judie Johnson.
Joyce is survived by her children, Melody Braddock and Tim Braddock both of Jacksonville, Fl; brother, Dewitt Johnson, Jr. of Glen St. Mary, Fl; sister, Judith (Joseph) Webb of Macclenny, Fl; grandchildren, Danielle Braddock and Nicholas Frey; great-grandchildren, Quinten Braddock and Rowan Frey.
A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ferreira Funeral Service with Pastor Elmer Crews officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Per family request masks will be required to ensure safety of all attending. To honor her memory you can make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation in Joyce's name at www.parkinson.org
