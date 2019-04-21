Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Eyrick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Carter Eyrick

Joyce Carter Eyrick passed away quietly in her sleep on April 11, 2019. Joyce was born in Corsicana, Texas, on September 30,1946, to LTC. Charles Harold Carter, deceased, and Irma O'Daniel Carter. Her Navy family lived in various locations, eventually settling in Jacksonville in 1957. She attended Lake Shore Junior High School and Lee Senior High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Joyce went on to attend the University of Florida, where she was member of Chi Omega sorority and received her Bachelor of Arts in Education.

While attending the University of Florida, she met Peter Thomas Eyrick. They were married on August 27, 1966, in Jacksonville at St. Mark's Episcopal Church by the Rev. Linford B. Eyrick, uncle of the groom. Joyce and Peter moved to Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, in 1967, where Peter was an officer in the United States Army. While in Hawaii, she taught history at Waianae Junior High School. In 1970, after completion of her husband's active duty, she returned to Jacksonville and worked for the State Department of Human Services as a training coordinator until 1975.

Joyce became a community volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations. She was a low-profile, behind-the-scenes leader, always available to provide a needed hand to organizations too numerous to mention in full. She was in the first class of Leadership Jacksonville and served as a leader for The Junior League of Jacksonville, Morning Star School, The ARC of Jacksonville and The North Florida School.

Joyce's interests were specific and deep, including her avid love of Gator sports, reading, the beach, and her family. She was a Gator football season ticket holder for more than 50 years and a true fanatic when it came to the Orange and Blue. She loved nothing more than a good book. Books filled her home, and she delighted in reading on the beach from Waimea Bay to Ponte Vedra. Rarely did she miss her children's or grandchildren's sporting events, a devoted MeMe who loved to spoil her three granddaughters with affection and endless snacks.

Joyce's greatest gift was caring for others, not only her family but also her friends and community. She was generous, thoughtful, kind, caring, and respectful. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Joyce is survived by her husband of more than 52 years, Peter. She will also be greatly missed by her mother, Irma Carter; her sons, Courtland C. Eyrick and Campbell C. Eyrick; Courtland's wife, Jordan, and their three daughters, Ann Lowery, Mary Carol, and Helen Eyrick; her brother-in-law, John R. Eyrick (Ivy); and her nephews, Christopher J. Eyrick (Lindsay) and Ryan R. Eyrick. She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Carol S. Carter



A private service will be held at St Marks Episcopal Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Joyce requested any donations be made to the The ARC of Jacksonville.