1/1
Joyce Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davis
Funeral services for Joyce Lynn Davis, 72, who passed away on August 11, 2020, will be held Friday at 3:00 PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home. Mrs. Davis was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the Assembly of God faith. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the late Wendell J. Davis. Survivors include her daughter, Denise L. Davis Samuel (Lynroy); 1 son, Tim D. Davis (Joy); 7 grandchildren, DeWayne Davis, Timothy "T. J." Davis, Alexis Davis, Cody Fuller, Austin Samuel, Justin Samuel, and Morgan Samuel; 2 great-granddaughters, Alexsandra Samuel and one on the way.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved