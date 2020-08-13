Joyce Davis

Davis
Funeral services for Joyce Lynn Davis, 72, who passed away on August 11, 2020, will be held Friday at 3:00 PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home. Mrs. Davis was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the Assembly of God faith. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the late Wendell J. Davis. Survivors include her daughter, Denise L. Davis Samuel (Lynroy); 1 son, Tim D. Davis (Joy); 7 grandchildren, DeWayne Davis, Timothy "T. J." Davis, Alexis Davis, Cody Fuller, Austin Samuel, Justin Samuel, and Morgan Samuel; 2 great-granddaughters, Alexsandra Samuel and one on the way.
