Joyce Lemon
1945 - 2020
Funeral service for Ms. Joyce G. Lemon will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00AM in Open Arms Community Church, Bishop Leofric Thomas, pastor, officiating. Service attendance is limited to designated family members due to CDC compliance. Viewing and visitation will be held in the mortuary Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 4 until 7PM. Survivors include: Veronica Adams & Kimberly Holloway (Brian); grandchildren, Tawana, Brian, II, & Brandon; 3 great-grands, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
