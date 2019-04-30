|
MARTIN
Joyce Martin, age 51, passed away April 21, 2019 in Jacksonville,
Florida. Joyce was born on March 24, 1968 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert and Loretta Norris. Joyce was a longtime employee of Walmart, Normandy Boulevard location, as a customer service manager. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, nana, and friend. Joyce will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 31 years, Austin Martin; four children Mary Daigle, Sherrie Martin, Kari Martin, and A.J. Martin ; four granddaughters Makenzie, Lillian, Gabriella, and Kaelynn; siblings
Tina, Natasha, Rosalie, Mark, and Robert; and her mother-in-law, Marie Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 30, 2019