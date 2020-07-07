Phillips
Joyce L. Phillips, 86, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born September 24, 1933, one of three children to Eugene and Lucretia Peeples.
Affectionately known as Nanny, she was a homemaker and worked in the hotel business for years as a Connoisseur. Joyce truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures chatting with friends and family.
Family members include her daughter, Debra (Phillips) McKelvy; son, Ronnie Phillips; five grandchildren: Lance, Jason, Ashton, Andrea, and Alyssa; nine great-grandchildren: Justin, Dylan, Alex, Jaylen, Aiden, Aria, Kodin, Zalie, and Easton. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred A. Phillips (Papa).
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor may be made to Community Hospice McGraw Center in Jacksonville, FL.
