Joyce Phillips
1933 - 2020
Phillips
Joyce L. Phillips, 86, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born September 24, 1933, one of three children to Eugene and Lucretia Peeples.
Affectionately known as Nanny, she was a homemaker and worked in the hotel business for years as a Connoisseur. Joyce truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures chatting with friends and family.
Family members include her daughter, Debra (Phillips) McKelvy; son, Ronnie Phillips; five grandchildren: Lance, Jason, Ashton, Andrea, and Alyssa; nine great-grandchildren: Justin, Dylan, Alex, Jaylen, Aiden, Aria, Kodin, Zalie, and Easton. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred A. Phillips (Papa).
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor may be made to Community Hospice McGraw Center in Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
